Piper Sandler Reiterates Global E Online (GLBE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.27% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global E Online is 47.43. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.27% from its latest reported closing price of 38.79.

The projected annual revenue for Global E Online is 583MM, an increase of 17.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global E Online. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 22.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBE is 1.02%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 119,471K shares. The put/call ratio of GLBE is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 12,745K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,258K shares, representing a decrease of 19.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 12,713K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,516K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 6,300K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,351K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,038K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,469K shares, representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 280.37% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,459K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 24.52% over the last quarter.

Global E Online Background Information



Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 440 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

