Piper Sandler Reiterates Cutera (CUTR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cutera is 38.76. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 91.88% from its latest reported closing price of 20.20.

The projected annual revenue for Cutera is 319MM, an increase of 28.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cutera. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUTR is 0.23%, a decrease of 23.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 28,236K shares. The put/call ratio of CUTR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 1,799K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,770K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,490K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 12.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,328K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Voce Capital Management holds 1,210K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,049K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Cutera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients.

