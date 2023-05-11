Piper Sandler Reiterates CS Disco (LAW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CS Disco is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.96% from its latest reported closing price of 6.02.

The projected annual revenue for CS Disco is 159MM, an increase of 18.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in CS Disco. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAW is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.32% to 36,728K shares. The put/call ratio of LAW is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 8,653K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Group holds 7,797K shares representing 13.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,324K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 86.77% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,103K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 1,847K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares, representing a decrease of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 41.09% over the last quarter.

CS Disco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISCO provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Its scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

