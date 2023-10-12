Piper Sandler Reiterates Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is 79.90. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of 75.11.

The projected annual revenue for Ceridian HCM Holding is 1,477MM, an increase of 6.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceridian HCM Holding. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDAY is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 206,234K shares. The put/call ratio of CDAY is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,449K shares representing 13.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,672K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 99.30% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 14,937K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,499K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,045K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,471K shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 22.58% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,453K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,820K shares, representing an increase of 22.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 11.39% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 10,969K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,643K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Its platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

