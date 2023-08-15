Piper Sandler Reiterates BILL Holdings (BILL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BILL Holdings is 132.10. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.90% from its latest reported closing price of 104.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BILL Holdings is 1,334MM, an increase of 38.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in BILL Holdings. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILL is 0.44%, a decrease of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 128,078K shares. The put/call ratio of BILL is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,538K shares representing 11.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,748K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 31.83% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,422K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,702K shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,627K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,125K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 29.59% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,878K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 28.03% over the last quarter.

Bill.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.