Piper Sandler Reiterates Aspen Technology (AZPN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aspen Technology is 239.99. The forecasts range from a low of 196.95 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.54% from its latest reported closing price of 231.79.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Technology is 1,196MM, an increase of 36.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Technology. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 74.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZPN is 0.09%, an increase of 91.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.72% to 896K shares. The put/call ratio of AZPN is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 554K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 328K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Values First Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Harvest Fund Management Co. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen Technology, Inc. develops software for asset performance, monitoring management and optimization solutions.

