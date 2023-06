Piper Sandler Reiterates Asana Inc - (ASAN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Asana Inc - (NYSE:ASAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.51% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asana Inc - is 22.99. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.51% from its latest reported closing price of 22.21.

The projected annual revenue for Asana Inc - is 665MM, an increase of 21.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.12%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 59,046K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 6,566K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,727K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 146,932.87% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,961K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 74.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 483.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,387K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 61.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,001K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 65.84% over the last quarter.

CIPMX - CHAMPLAIN MID CAP FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 1,805K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 44.38% over the last quarter.

Asana Background Information

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

