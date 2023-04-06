Piper Sandler Reiterates Alteryx (AYX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx is $79.70. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.58% from its latest reported closing price of $53.64.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx is $987MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.l.c. holds 352K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 27.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 28.97% over the last quarter.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 233K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 30.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 34.26% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.23%, a decrease of 19.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 61,647K shares. The put/call ratio of AYX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Alteryx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

