Piper Sandler Reiterates 2U (TWOU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for 2U is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 100.33% from its latest reported closing price of $6.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 2U is $1,010MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Bank Of Canada holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ronald Blue Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THMAX - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 2.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2U. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWOU is 0.06%, an increase of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 91,965K shares. The put/call ratio of TWOU is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

2U Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor-it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners.

See all 2U regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.