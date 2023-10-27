Piper Sandler Maintains WSFS Financial (WSFS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.73% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for WSFS Financial is 46.10. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.73% from its latest reported closing price of 35.00.

The projected annual revenue for WSFS Financial is 758MM, a decrease of 18.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSFS Financial. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSFS is 0.17%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 66,200K shares. The put/call ratio of WSFS is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,251K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,732K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,569K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 365.06% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,048K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 3.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,920K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 5.71% over the last quarter.

WSFS Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name.

