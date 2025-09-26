Piper Sandler Maintains Wix.com (WIX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Wix.com (NasdaqGS:WIX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.25% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wix.com is $212.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.25% from its latest reported closing price of $173.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.com is 1,847MM, a decrease of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.com. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIX is 0.31%, an increase of 18.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 55,889K shares. The put/call ratio of WIX is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 2,984K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares , representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 2,161K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,120K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 28.90% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,041K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,032K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 89.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 766.97% over the last quarter.

