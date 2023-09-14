Piper Sandler Maintains Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.04% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 247.98. The forecasts range from a low of 207.05 to a high of $317.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.04% from its latest reported closing price of 203.20.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 9,286MM, an increase of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTW is 0.31%, a decrease of 12.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 115,998K shares. The put/call ratio of WTW is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,848K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares, representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,614K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,541K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 0.39% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,964K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,532K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 4.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,321K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Willis Towers Watson is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving clients in more than 140 countries and markets.

