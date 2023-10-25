Piper Sandler Maintains William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.92% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for William Penn Bancorporation is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.92% from its latest reported closing price of 12.11.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in William Penn Bancorporation. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMPN is 0.11%, a decrease of 34.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.77% to 2,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 464K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 31.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 30.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 318K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing a decrease of 55.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 205K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 34.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 37.36% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 189K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 42.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 38.10% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 168K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMPN by 22.83% over the last quarter.

William Penn Bancorporation Background Information



William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which serves the Delaware Valley area through eleven full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The Company's executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC.

