Piper Sandler Maintains West Bancorporation (WTBA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of West Bancorporation (NasdaqGS:WTBA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.38% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for West Bancorporation is $20.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.70 to a high of $21.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.38% from its latest reported closing price of $20.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for West Bancorporation is 86MM, a decrease of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Bancorporation. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTBA is 0.05%, an increase of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 9,414K shares. The put/call ratio of WTBA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 601K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 497K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 7.13% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 457K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 9.00% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation holds 424K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 9.59% over the last quarter.

OSCV - Opus Small Cap Value ETF holds 380K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.