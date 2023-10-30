Piper Sandler Maintains Wesbanco (WSBC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.85% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wesbanco is 29.43. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.85% from its latest reported closing price of 23.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wesbanco is 548MM, a decrease of 7.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

Wesbanco Declares $0.35 Dividend

On August 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $23.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.15%, the lowest has been 2.67%, and the highest has been 6.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesbanco. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBC is 0.07%, a decrease of 11.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 41,217K shares. The put/call ratio of WSBC is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,893K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 13.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,752K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Wesbanco Bank holds 1,740K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 20.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,453K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 21.68% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,439K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Wesbanco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon its 'Better Banking Pledge', its customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.