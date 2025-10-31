Piper Sandler Maintains Weave Communications (WEAV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.74% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Weave Communications is $12.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 88.74% from its latest reported closing price of $6.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Weave Communications is 215MM, a decrease of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weave Communications. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEAV is 0.27%, an increase of 21.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 74,758K shares. The put/call ratio of WEAV is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crosslink Capital holds 7,077K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,058K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 72.45% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,243K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,474K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 32.57% over the last quarter.

Pelion holds 3,499K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,787K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 37.77% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,033K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

