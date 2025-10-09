Piper Sandler Maintains Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Washington Trust Bancorp (NasdaqGS:WASH) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Washington Trust Bancorp is $31.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.60% from its latest reported closing price of $28.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Washington Trust Bancorp is 200MM, an increase of 72.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Trust Bancorp. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WASH is 0.06%, an increase of 15.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 15,962K shares. The put/call ratio of WASH is 2.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 628K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 15.82% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 559K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 473K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 56.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 473K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 436K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 47.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 61.74% over the last quarter.

