Piper Sandler Maintains Washington Federal (WAFD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Washington Federal is $40.46. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.53% from its latest reported closing price of $29.42.

The projected annual revenue for Washington Federal is $777MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.10.

Washington Federal Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $29.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 4.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D.a. Davidson holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors holds 210K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 54K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 5.47% over the last quarter.

MVV - ProShares Ultra MidCap400 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 61K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 84.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Federal. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAFD is 0.17%, an increase of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 65,808K shares. The put/call ratio of WAFD is 6.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

Washington Federal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, dba WaFd Bank ("WaFd Bank"), a national bank with business consisting primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types,including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans. WaFd Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations and other investments permitted by applicable laws and regulations. As of December 31, 2020, WaFd Bank has 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Through WaFd Bank's subsidiaries, Washington Federal is also engaged in insurance brokerage activities.

