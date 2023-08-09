Piper Sandler Maintains Vtex - (VTEX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Vtex - (NYSE:VTEX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vtex - is 5.76. The forecasts range from a low of 4.75 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 10.83% from its latest reported closing price of 5.20.

The projected annual revenue for Vtex - is 208MM, an increase of 19.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vtex -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 0.58%, a decrease of 41.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.21% to 55,020K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 19,875K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 6,715K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares, representing an increase of 52.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 88.96% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,644K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,651K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverwood Capital Management holds 5,073K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares, representing an increase of 26.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 46.49% over the last quarter.

Vtex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables its customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Its platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2020, VTEX was trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

