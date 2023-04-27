Piper Sandler Maintains Vmware Inc. - (VMW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Vmware Inc. - (NYSE:VMW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vmware Inc. - is 143.90. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.63% from its latest reported closing price of 123.38.

The projected annual revenue for Vmware Inc. - is 14,273MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vmware Inc. -. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMW is 0.38%, an increase of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 227,264K shares. The put/call ratio of VMW is 2.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 42,051K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 27,303K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,269K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 4.49% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,817K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,098K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,927K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6,056K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Vmware Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact.

