Piper Sandler Maintains Vital Energy (VTLE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Energy is $77.39. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 59.34% from its latest reported closing price of $48.57.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Energy is $1,472MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $32.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 125K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 97.68% over the last quarter.

USVM - VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 6.23% over the last quarter.

RZG - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

James Investment Research holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vital Energy Background Information

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

