Piper Sandler Maintains Virtu Financial Inc - (VIRT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Virtu Financial Inc - (NASDAQ:VIRT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.29% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtu Financial Inc - is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.29% from its latest reported closing price of 17.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Virtu Financial Inc - is 1,503MM, a decrease of 13.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

Virtu Financial Inc - Declares $0.24 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $17.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.22%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 6.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial Inc -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 86,743K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 7,759K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,153K shares, representing an increase of 20.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,197K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 3,914K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares, representing an increase of 40.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 348.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,946K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,566K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 42.20% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging itsglobal marketmaking expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.