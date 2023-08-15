Piper Sandler Maintains Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit (VNOM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit (NASDAQ:VNOM) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.35% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 25.35% from its latest reported closing price of 28.48.
The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit is 803MM, an increase of 12.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.
Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.27 Dividend
On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.
At the current share price of $28.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.04%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 33.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.42 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 71,139K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,413K shares representing 16.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,462K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 87.15% over the last quarter.
Blackstone Group holds 9,842K shares representing 13.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,050K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 6.88% over the last quarter.
VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,633K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 11.78% over the last quarter.
ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 3,215K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,740K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Viper Energy Partners Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas.
