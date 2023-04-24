Piper Sandler Maintains Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (VCTR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:VCTR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 35.02. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.05% from its latest reported closing price of 30.44.

The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 835MM, a decrease of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc - Declares $0.32 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $30.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.45%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 17.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.31%, a decrease of 24.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.17% to 57,927K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 25,696K shares representing 38.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,071K shares, representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Reverence Capital Partners holds 5,485K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,459K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 1,447K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 1,249K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Holdings Background Information

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

