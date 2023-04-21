Piper Sandler Maintains VectivBio Holding (VECT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.58% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for VectivBio Holding is $22.95. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 141.58% from its latest reported closing price of $9.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VectivBio Holding is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 343K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VECT by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,406K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares, representing an increase of 31.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECT by 109.42% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors holds 184K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECT by 29.71% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,333K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in VectivBio Holding. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 24.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VECT is 1.07%, an increase of 113.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.07% to 46,851K shares.

VectivBio Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VectivBio is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions with high unmet medical need. The company is committed to pursuing product candidates with a clear mechanism of action and the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families. VectivBio’s product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog being developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Apraglutide is currently being evaluated in a global phase 3 clinical trial as a once-weekly treatment for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF).

See all VectivBio Holding regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.