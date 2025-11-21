Piper Sandler Maintains Utz Brands (UTZ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.40% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Utz Brands is $16.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 68.40% from its latest reported closing price of $9.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Utz Brands is 1,532MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utz Brands. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTZ is 0.09%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 100,912K shares. The put/call ratio of UTZ is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,295K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,197K shares , representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 91.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,912K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085K shares , representing a decrease of 23.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 86.63% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,373K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,403K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 15.03% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 3,186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 3,131K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,827K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 52.47% over the last quarter.

