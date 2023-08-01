News & Insights

Stocks
USCB

Piper Sandler Maintains USCB Financial Holdings Inc - (USCB) Neutral Recommendation

August 01, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of USCB Financial Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:USCB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for USCB Financial Holdings Inc - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.68% from its latest reported closing price of 10.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for USCB Financial Holdings Inc - is 81MM, an increase of 20.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in USCB Financial Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USCB is 0.32%, an increase of 21.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 12,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USCB / USCB Financial Holdings Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 4,486K shares representing 22.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 965K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 43.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 142.58% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 895K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 31.08% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 828K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 828K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USCB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.