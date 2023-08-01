Piper Sandler Maintains USCB Financial Holdings Inc - (USCB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of USCB Financial Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:USCB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for USCB Financial Holdings Inc - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.68% from its latest reported closing price of 10.96.

The projected annual revenue for USCB Financial Holdings Inc - is 81MM, an increase of 20.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in USCB Financial Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USCB is 0.32%, an increase of 21.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 12,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 4,486K shares representing 22.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 965K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 43.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 142.58% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 895K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 31.08% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 828K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 828K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

