Piper Sandler Maintains Univest Financial (UVSP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.83% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Univest Financial is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 33.83% from its latest reported closing price of 16.26.

The projected annual revenue for Univest Financial is 330MM, an increase of 12.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Univest Financial. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVSP is 0.06%, a decrease of 22.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 25,343K shares. The put/call ratio of UVSP is 48.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,538K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 25.84% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,429K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 21.60% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 1,027K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 848K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 29.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 724K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 23.23% over the last quarter.

Univest Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.3 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and York, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland.

