Piper Sandler Maintains Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.96% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Insurance Holdings is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 57.96% from its latest reported closing price of 13.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Insurance Holdings is 1,258MM, a decrease of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

Universal Insurance Holdings Declares $0.16 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 received the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $13.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.53%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 8.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVE is 0.04%, a decrease of 34.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 22,468K shares. The put/call ratio of UVE is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,923K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,177K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 21.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 656K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 845.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 603K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 64.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 107.05% over the last quarter.

Universal Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The company develops, markets, and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and performs substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. The company sells insurance products through both its appointed independent agents and through its direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.