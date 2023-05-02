Piper Sandler Maintains Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Insurance Holdings is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.47% from its latest reported closing price of 17.22.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Insurance Holdings is 1,258MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

Universal Insurance Holdings Declares $0.16 Dividend

On April 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $17.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.25%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 8.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Insurance Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVE is 0.06%, an increase of 40.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 23,214K shares. The put/call ratio of UVE is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,056K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,317K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 15.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,189K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 4.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 648K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Universal Insurance Holdings Background Information

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The company develops, markets, and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and performs substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. The company sells insurance products through both its appointed independent agents and through its direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida).

