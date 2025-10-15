Piper Sandler Maintains Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Unity Bancorp (NasdaqGM:UNTY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.79% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unity Bancorp is $61.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.79% from its latest reported closing price of $50.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Bancorp is 113MM, a decrease of 7.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Bancorp. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNTY is 0.08%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 5,968K shares. The put/call ratio of UNTY is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 524K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares , representing a decrease of 15.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 349K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 249K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 84.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 3.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 208K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares , representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 3.96% over the last quarter.

