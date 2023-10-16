Piper Sandler Maintains Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.14% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unitedhealth Group is 581.95. The forecasts range from a low of 525.20 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from its latest reported closing price of 538.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unitedhealth Group is 359,839MM, a decrease of 0.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.20.

Unitedhealth Group Declares $1.88 Dividend

On August 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.88 per share ($7.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 received the payment on September 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.88 per share.

At the current share price of $538.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unitedhealth Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNH is 1.14%, a decrease of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.74% to 919,543K shares. The put/call ratio of UNH is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 29,164K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 6.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,031K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,925K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,941K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,592K shares, representing a decrease of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 88.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,693K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,079K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,408K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,864K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Unitedhealth Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.