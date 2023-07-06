Piper Sandler Maintains United Fire Group (UFCS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Fire Group is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.00% from its latest reported closing price of 23.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for United Fire Group is 1,041MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

United Fire Group Declares $0.16 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $23.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Fire Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFCS is 0.05%, a decrease of 15.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 18,638K shares. The put/call ratio of UFCS is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 1,656K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 8.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,609K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 6.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 625K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 490K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 76.75% over the last quarter.

United Fire Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc., through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it's represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.