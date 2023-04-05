Piper Sandler Maintains United Fire Group (UFCS) Underweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of United Fire Group with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.21% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Fire Group is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.21% from its latest reported closing price of $26.62.

The projected annual revenue for United Fire Group is $1,041MM, an increase of 6.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.07.

United Fire Group Declares $0.16 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $26.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.11 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.52%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 12K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMD - Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 9.75% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Small Cap Index Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFSNX - Schwab Fundamental US Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Fire Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFCS is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 18,536K shares. The put/call ratio of UFCS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

United Fire Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc., through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it's represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

