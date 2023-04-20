Piper Sandler Maintains United Community Banks (UCBI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Community Banks is $35.04. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.71% from its latest reported closing price of $27.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for United Community Banks is $1,066MM, an increase of 23.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.43.

United Community Banks Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $27.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.62%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSCYX - Small Capitalization Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBI by 12.48% over the last quarter.

SMXAX - SIIT Extended Market Index Fund - holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBI by 11.29% over the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCBI by 4.78% over the last quarter.

KBWR - Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCBI by 0.65% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Community Banks. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCBI is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 111,627K shares. The put/call ratio of UCBI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

United Community Banks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $17.8 billion in assets, and 160 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. United Community Bank, United's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, treasury management, and wealth management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United for outstanding customer service. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award. United was also named 'Best Banks to Work For' by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World's Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2020 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2019 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking.

See all United Community Banks regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.