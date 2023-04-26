Piper Sandler Maintains Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance is 570.37. The forecasts range from a low of 404.00 to a high of $667.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of 541.86.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance is 10,921MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULTA is 0.35%, a decrease of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 53,526K shares. The put/call ratio of ULTA is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,557K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,531K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 55.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 159.06% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,193K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 8.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,184K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,081K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Ulta Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.

