Piper Sandler Maintains U.S. Bancorp. (USB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.17% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp. is 45.07. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 26.17% from its latest reported closing price of 35.72.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp. is 29,557MM, an increase of 22.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2500 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp.. This is a decrease of 134 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB is 0.39%, a decrease of 13.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 1,304,442K shares. The put/call ratio of USB is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 53,650K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,967K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 524.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,746K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,401K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 14.82% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 44,374K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 43,780K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,838K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 79.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,213K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,508K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 15.19% over the last quarter.

U.S. Bancorp. Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

