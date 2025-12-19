Piper Sandler Maintains Trupanion (TRUP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Trupanion (NasdaqGM:TRUP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trupanion is $56.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 48.97% from its latest reported closing price of $38.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trupanion is 1,524MM, an increase of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trupanion. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUP is 0.36%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 47,075K shares. The put/call ratio of TRUP is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,115K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 26.42% over the last quarter.

Aflac holds 3,636K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,090K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,013K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 43.43% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,976K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 35.07% over the last quarter.

