Piper Sandler Maintains Trupanion (TRUP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trupanion is 62.60. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 74.14% from its latest reported closing price of 35.95.

The projected annual revenue for Trupanion is 1,123MM, an increase of 17.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trupanion. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUP is 0.45%, an increase of 73.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 52,629K shares. The put/call ratio of TRUP is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,019K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 3,744K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,639K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Aflac holds 3,636K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,271K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 23.92% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 2,880K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trupanion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol 'TRUP'. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company.

