Piper Sandler Maintains TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.47% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is 11.44. The forecasts range from a low of 9.85 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 15.47% from its latest reported closing price of 9.91.

The projected annual revenue for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is 134MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Declares $0.40 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $9.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.91%, the lowest has been 8.45%, and the highest has been 32.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.13 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPVG is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.40% to 5,272K shares. The put/call ratio of TPVG is 2.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 20.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 891.44% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 10.15% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 22.75% over the last quarter.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of TriplePoint Capital LLC, the leading global provider of financing across all stages of development to technology, life sciences and other high growth companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by lending primarily with warrants to venture growth stage companies. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

