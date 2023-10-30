Piper Sandler Maintains Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.97% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trico Bancshares is 42.50. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.97% from its latest reported closing price of 32.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trico Bancshares is 473MM, an increase of 16.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.74.

Trico Bancshares Declares $0.30 Dividend

On August 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $32.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.52%, the lowest has been 1.81%, and the highest has been 3.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trico Bancshares. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBK is 0.16%, a decrease of 12.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 25,564K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBK is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,441K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 272.72% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,309K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,021K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 987K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 942K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Trico Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.