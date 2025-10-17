Piper Sandler Maintains Travelers Companies (TRV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.27% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is $296.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $228.82 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.27% from its latest reported closing price of $262.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is 41,769MM, a decrease of 13.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.30%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 219,527K shares. The put/call ratio of TRV is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,627K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,875K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,285K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,158K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 8.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,432K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,542K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,520K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing an increase of 39.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 54.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.