Piper Sandler Maintains TPI Composites (TPIC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPI Composites is 16.39. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 53.63% from its latest reported closing price of 10.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TPI Composites is 1,741MM, an increase of 9.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPI Composites. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPIC is 0.11%, an increase of 25.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.24% to 39,008K shares. The put/call ratio of TPIC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 1,725K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 66.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,267K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares, representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 90.82% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,150K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 41.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,016K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 112.13% over the last quarter.

TPI Composites Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.