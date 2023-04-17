Piper Sandler Maintains TPI Composites (TPIC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPI Composites is $17.49. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 39.89% from its latest reported closing price of $12.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TPI Composites is $1,741MM, an increase of 14.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 15.78% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 247.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 77.84% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 144K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QQMNX - Federated Hermes MDT Market Neutral Fund Institutional Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 26.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 41.51% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 435K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing a decrease of 51.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 39.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPI Composites. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPIC is 0.09%, a decrease of 43.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 34,982K shares. The put/call ratio of TPIC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

TPI Composites Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

See all TPI Composites regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.