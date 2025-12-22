Piper Sandler Maintains TPG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of TPG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.04% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for TPG Mortgage Investment Trust is $8.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.04% from its latest reported closing price of $9.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Mortgage Investment Trust is 82MM, a decrease of 6.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Mortgage Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT is 0.05%, an increase of 17.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 13,339K shares. The put/call ratio of MITT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 2,316K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing an increase of 87.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 607.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 875K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 743K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 699K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 52.81% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 498K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.