Piper Sandler Maintains Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thoughtworks Holding is 9.35. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.49% from its latest reported closing price of 7.76.

The projected annual revenue for Thoughtworks Holding is 1,493MM, an increase of 16.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thoughtworks Holding. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWKS is 0.18%, an increase of 102.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.23% to 113,140K shares. The put/call ratio of TWKS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 24,152K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,025K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,479K shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,072K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares, representing an increase of 35.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 43.49% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 4,196K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares, representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 39.30% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 3,213K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Thoughtworks Holding Background Information

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks is 9,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, the Company has delivered extraordinary impact together with its clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

