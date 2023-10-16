Piper Sandler Maintains Tesla (TSLA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Downside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla is 243.71. The forecasts range from a low of 24.58 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of 251.12.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is 118,517MM, an increase of 26.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 1.18%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 1,498,270K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 84,022K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,256K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 17.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,144K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,757K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,657K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,048K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 42,273K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,760K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,723K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,068K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Tesla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

