Piper Sandler Maintains Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) with a Underweight recommendation.

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Territorial Bancorp is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.28% from its latest reported closing price of 11.84.

The projected annual revenue for Territorial Bancorp is 60MM, an increase of 11.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Territorial Bancorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBNK is 0.05%, a decrease of 26.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 5,049K shares. The put/call ratio of TBNK is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 487K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 402K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 35.62% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 277K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 25.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 226K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 174K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 24.40% over the last quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii.

