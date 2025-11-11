Piper Sandler Maintains Tempus AI (TEM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Tempus AI (NasdaqGS:TEM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.46% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tempus AI is $87.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.46% from its latest reported closing price of $71.78 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempus AI. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 37.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEM is 0.22%, an increase of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.73% to 97,050K shares. The put/call ratio of TEM is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,692K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,094K shares , representing a decrease of 24.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEM by 0.96% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,422K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEM by 4.54% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,987K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEM by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 5,405K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,929K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,768K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEM by 87.29% over the last quarter.

