Piper Sandler Maintains TechnipFMC (FTI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.61% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for TechnipFMC is $46.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from its latest reported closing price of $44.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TechnipFMC is 8,651MM, a decrease of 11.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,168 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechnipFMC. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.33%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 499,132K shares. The put/call ratio of FTI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 43,359K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,953K shares , representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 0.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 29,063K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,630K shares , representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,293K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,262K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 7.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,467K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,433K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 13,317K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,938K shares , representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 18.93% over the last quarter.

